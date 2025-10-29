 IIT Bombay’s Techfest 2025 To Feature Narayana Murthy In Conversation With Think School Co-Founder
Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy will headline Techfest IIT Bombay 2025 in a special conversation with Think School Co-founder Ganeshprasad Sridharan. The 29th edition runs from Dec 22–24 at IIT Bombay.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Mumbai, India: Techfest, IIT Bombay, Asia’s largest science and technology festival, proudly announces the exclusive lineup of its prestigious Lecture Series for the 29th edition, scheduled to be held in December 2025.

Kicking off the series is a special session featuring Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys Ltd. and Catamaran Ventures, in conversation with Mr. Ganeshprasad Sridharan, Co-founder of Think School.

A pioneer of India’s IT revolution, Mr. Murthy’s visionary leadership and commitment to excellence transformed Infosys into a global technology powerhouse and positioned India as a hub of software innovation. His work as a mentor, philanthropist, and thought leader continues to guide countless entrepreneurs and technologists around the world.

Ganeshprasad, Co-Founder of Think School, is redefining India’s education landscape by making world-class business education engaging and accessible. Through Think School’s impactful lessons in business, geopolitics, and economics, he has inspired over six million learners nationwide to think critically and act strategically.

Audiences can book early for affordable accommodation at techfest.org/accommodation.

Register now at techfest.org to be part of this exclusive session. The event is free and open to all attendees

Event Details:

📅 22–24 Dec 2025

📍 IIT Bombay Campus

🔗techfest.org

For queries or further information, the Techfest team is always ready to assist.

