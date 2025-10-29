Beware! IBPS Alerts Candidates About Fake Job Posts And Misleading Claims

IBPS Warns Aspirants Against Fake Recruitment Notices Circulating Online | Official Website

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has cautioned candidates against fraudulent notices and fake job updates being circulated on social media platforms. The institute clarified that certain individuals and organisations are falsely claiming to be affiliated with or authorised by IBPS, misleading aspirants preparing for banking recruitment exams.

"It is brought to our attention that some persons/ entities are misrepresenting their credentials on social media platforms and misleading jobseekers/ candidates, claiming that they are “affiliated to IBPS”, “Associated with IBPS and IBPS Processes’’, etc. The public in general and jobseekers/candidates in particular are cautioned that IBPS neither authorises nor endorses any individuals/entities with regard to its operations or functions," reads the notification.

In its official statement, IBPS stated that it does not endorse or authorise any external individual, coaching institute, or entity to represent its recruitment or examination processes. The institute has also warned that misuse of its registered trademarks, logos, or name will attract strict legal action against offenders.

"IBPS hereby warns all such unscrupulous persons/entities to desist forthwith from claiming any kind of direct or indirect association with IBPS. The Institute has registered the proprietary Trade Marks, the name and the Logos of IBPS etc., with the Competent Statutory Authority. Any infringement of copyrighted and Trademarked proprietary rights of IBPS would invite legal action against the perpetrators," reads further.

IBPS further advised candidates to rely only on official updates published on its website at ibps.in and to avoid engaging with unauthorised sources spreading misleading information about exams or recruitment activities.