 Bihar STET Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At bsebstet.com; Know How To Check Scorecard
Bihar STET Result 2025 is expected to be announced soon by the Bihar School Examination Board at bsebstet.com. Candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth once the result is declared.

Sunday, December 21, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image

Bihar STET Result 2025: The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Result 2025 is anticipated to be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) shortly on its official website, bsebstet.com. As soon as the results are released, candidates who have been anxiously anticipating them can review their scorecards.

Candidates can use their registration number and birthdate to access their results via the official login page once they are made public.

Candidates should visit the official website and official BSEB tweets for the announcement of the STET result date, even if BSEB may not provide SMS or email alerts.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Important details

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Dates: October 14 to October 31, 2025

Exam Stages: Two papers

- Paper 1: For Classes 9 and 10

- Paper 2: For Classes 11 and 12

Bihar STET Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these instructions to download their BSEB STET 2025 results:

Step 1: Visit the official bsebstet.org website.

Step 2: Click the link on the site to view the Bihar STET results for 2025.

Step 3: Enter your application number and birthdate in the login window.

Step 4: The Bihar STET results and scores will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download and examine it.

Direct link to check the result

Bihar STET Result 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Paper Appeared: Paper I or Paper II

Subject Chosen

Category

Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status: Pass / Fail

Bihar STET Result 2025: Passing marks

General: 50% (75 marks)

BC: 45.5% (68.25 marks)

OBC: 42.5% (63.75 marks)

SC / ST / PwD: 40% (60 marks)

Women: 40% (60 marks)

For more information, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.

