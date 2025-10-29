Viral Post: 'Most Honest Leave Application' Gen Z Worker Cites Breakup, Boss Approves Leave

Viral Post | X (@jasveer10)

Viral Post: Gen Z tends to be known for their blunt and frank style. Though their honesty can sometimes come back to haunt them, it often works in their favour. When they are in the workplace, Gen Z workers do not shy away from being honest about their decisions or sharing their thoughts. Their blunt communication style has long been polarising social media users, with many arguing that it is either a sign of confidence or informality in the workplace.

Recently, a post has been getting viral on social media, which has made a topic of discussion around the corner. In the post, a Gen Z worker submitted a shockingly candid and quite comedic leave mail to the CEO, which was surprisingly approved. Why? Because it was a breakup.

Jasveer Singh, the Co-founder and CEO at KnotDating, posted about the experience on X, describing it as the "most honest leave application" he'd ever seen. His tweet contained a screenshot of the email, where it reads, “Hello Sir, I recently had a breakup and haven’t been able to focus on work. I need a short break. I’m working from home today, so I’d like to take leave from the 28th to the 8th.”

Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn’t do filters! pic.twitter.com/H0J27L5EsE — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) October 28, 2025

Posting the screenshot, Singh wrote, "Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn’t do filters!"

Netizens reaction

As soon as the post went viral on social media, it garnered 4.2 million views and 91,000 likes. The user has filled the comment section with their opinions.

One user said, "Gen Z breaks up and applies for leave. Millennials broke down, cried in the washroom, and still met deadlines. Gen Z treat HR like their therapist and Outlook like a diary. Next mail: “Sir, Mercury is in retrograde, need WFH till it sorts itself out.”

Another user commented, "I see that you have approved the leave request for 2 weeks. If that’s immediately approved, then maybe that person isn’t even critical to the operations. This might seem nice and emotional, heartwarming, but realistically, this should be worrying as that person is either easily replaceable or if there’s a downsizing, he might be one of the first ones to be let go."

A third user comment reads, "Emotional damage is worse. Should be provided with paid leave for her honesty."