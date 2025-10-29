GATE 2026: Correction Window Opens; Check What Can Be Edited

GATE 2026 Correction Window |

GATE 2026: The correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 application has been started by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Candidates can make the changes in the specific areas by going through the official website of GATE at goaps.iitg.ac.in, or visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Applicants can use this facility till November 3, 2025.

Aspirants must check in with their enrolment ID and password to make correction. Aspirants are recommended to carefully verify their application forms and correct any errors before the deadline, since no additional changes will be allowed after the deadline.

GATE 2026 Correction Window: Editable areas and fee structure

A fee of ₹500 will be charged for changes in name, date of birth, exam city, or paper. The same amount applies for changing gender to female. For changes in gender from female to any other gender, the fee is ₹500 for SC/ST/PwD candidates and ₹1500 for others. Similarly, changing the category to SC/ST will cost ₹500, while changing from SC/ST to any other category will cost ₹500 for Female/PwD candidates and ₹1500 for others.

Changing from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic will incur a fee of ₹500, whereas changing from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic will cost ₹500 for Female/PwD candidates and ₹1500 for others. Any other category-related changes will be charged ₹500.

Note: There will be no charge for updating parent or guardian information, correspondence address, college name, location, roll number, or qualifying degree information.

GATE 2026: Exam pattern

GATE 2026 will include three categories of questions: multiple choice (MCQs), multiple select (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. In MCQs, only one of the four alternatives is correct, whereas in MSQs, one or more are accurate. NAT questions require applicants to type their answers manually using a virtual keypad.

GATE 2026: Exam dates

The GATE 2026 examination is set to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, for admission to MTech and other postgraduate programs offered by IITs, as well as for recruitment into Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).