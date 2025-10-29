RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Notification For 2,569 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 |

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Railway Recruitment Board, or RRB, has issued an official notification for the recruitment of different technical positions, including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), under CEN No. 05/2025. When the procedure starts, those who qualify will be able to submit their applications through the regional RRBs' official websites.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Notification: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 2569 openings within the organisation. The wage scale is Level 6, with an initial compensation of ₹35,400.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Notification: Important dates

As per the notice, the important dates to remember are:

1. Start of application process: October 31, 2025

2. Last date to apply: November 30, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

3. Last date to pay the application fees: December 2, 2025

4. Correction window: December 3 to 12, 2025

5. Window to submit scribe details by eligible candidates: December 13 to 17, 2025.

Read the official notification here

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Notification: Application fees

Candidates from unreserved categories are required to pay an examination fee of ₹500. Out of this, ₹400 will be refunded after deducting applicable bank charges upon appearing for CBT 1. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories must pay ₹250, which will be fully refunded after appearing in the first CBT.

The fee can be paid online only through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. All applicable service charges will be borne by the candidate. Applications submitted without the prescribed fee will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected, the RRB stated.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Notification: Selection process

The recruitment process will include three stages: the First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-1), followed by the Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-2), and finally, the Document Verification (DV) round for shortlisted candidates.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Notification: Age limit

Applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 33 as of January 1, 2026, to be considered for the recruiting campaign. There is a relaxation in the upper age restriction for reserved category applicants.