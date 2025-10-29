IIT Bombay Marks Vigilance Awareness Week With Integrity Pledge And Essay Competition

IIT Bombay Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 | Image: X/@iitbombay

IIT Bombay recently marked two significant observances, Vigilance Awareness Week (October 27 – November 2, 2025) and Mental Health Week (October 6 – 11, 2025), underscoring its dual commitment to values-based governance and student welfare.

Staff Take Integrity Pledge to Foster Corruption-Free Governance

In connection with Vigilance Awareness Week, IIT Bombay staff took the Integrity Pledge today, October 29th, 2025, pledging their commitment to honesty, accountability, and transparency in public life.

The event was conducted by Chief Vigilance Officer Prof. K.G. Suresh, who spoke about the need to eliminate corruption from public and institutional systems. The oath was taken in Hindi by Joint Registrar C.P. Joglekar and in English by Public Relations Officer Falguni Banerjee Naha, in the presence of Registrar Ganesh Bhorkade.

To observe Vigilance Awareness Week during 27th October, 2025 - 2nd November, 2025. IIT Bombay staff undertook a pledge on 29th October, 2025 to promote integrity in public life and achieve a corruption-free society. The Chief Vigilance Officer Prof. KG Suresh briefed the… pic.twitter.com/cSHIfjCP0d — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) October 29, 2025

The theme for this year, "Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility" highlighted the necessity of joint involvement in maintaining integrity and ethical administration. To further promote involvement, the Vigilance Cell conducted an essay-writing competition among students and employees.

Mental Health Week: Fostering Mindfulness and Emotive Expression

Earlier this month, IIT Bombay's Student Wellness Centre (SWC) commemorated Mental Health Week (October 6–11, 2025) with a lively combination of activities that aimed to foster mindfulness, creativity, and a feeling of belonging among students.

More than 600 students attended sessions that combined self-reflection with happiness and imagination. Activities ranged from an Open Mic, Sound Bath and Healing, Drama Therapy, to a rhythmic Drum Circle, all encouraging self-expression, compassion, and relaxation.

The Student Wellness Centre (SWC), IIT Bombay celebrated the mental health week (6-11 October 2025) to promote well-being, mindfulness and community connection among students. The week-long celebration featured several activities combining relaxation, introspection and creativity… pic.twitter.com/eGcp1TAdhB — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) October 29, 2025

Mental Health Mela Encourages Well-being and Bonding

Mental Health Mela on October 10 was a major highlight, turning the campus into a vibrant carnival of well-being. Interactive booths included art therapy, gratitude exercises, fitness activities, and comfort food, with animal-assisted therapy that promoted gentle, stress-reducing interactions.

A "Support System" Snakes & Ladders game, traditional board games, and a Stress Test by TalkSpace provided lighthearted but significant interaction at the event. The festivities ended with a Short Film Screening Competition on October 11, where films produced by students were screened using mental health themes.