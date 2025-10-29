Pokémon Joins Hands With IIT Bombay’s Techfest 2025 For Interactive Fan Events And Marathon Celebration |

Pokémon is partnering with Techfest, IIT Bombay 2025, Asia’s largest science and technology festival, to engage students and young fans through a three-day celebration of creativity and play, scheduled from December 22 to 24.

Mini Marathon Sets the Stage for Techfest Collaboration

As a prelude to the partnership, a Pokémon Mini Marathon was held on October 26 at Hiranandani, near the IIT Bombay campus, drawing hundreds of participants across age groups from students and fitness enthusiasts to devoted Pokémon fans. The 4 km fun run transformed the area into a vibrant sea of yellow t-shirts, Pikachu visors, and cheerful energy.

Each runner received a welcome kit that included a Pokémon Run t-shirt, Pikachu sun visor, and post-run goodies such as a Pokémon medal, booklet, stickers, and refreshments. The event also featured photo booths decorated with Pokémon illustrations, giving participants fun photo opportunities to capture the excitement.

Pokémon GO Adds a Digital Twist to the Run

Adding a digital layer to the event, Pokémon GO hosted a special Egg Hatch challenge, where players who placed an Egg in their in-game Incubator before the marathon could claim exclusive Pokémon rewards at the event booth after finishing the run. The integration of gaming and fitness created a one-of-a-kind experience that connected the virtual and real worlds, said a Pokémon spokesperson.

Exciting Pokémon Experiences Await at Techfest 2025

During Techfest 2025, Pokémon will host a range of interactive experiences, including a Pikachu parade, meet-and-greet sessions, Pokémon photo booths, a Pokémon GO zone, and exclusive giveaways.

Participants can pre-register on the Techfest website to receive exclusive gift codes for Pokémon mobile games like Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket and Pokémon UNITE. However, the company clarified that the number of gift codes is limited.

Follow Pokémon India for More Updates

Fans can stay updated on upcoming events and activities by following @_pokemonofficialindia on social media.