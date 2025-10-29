Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To 2 Women Accused Of Dowry Harassment, Terms Dispute Matrimonial In Nature

Thane Sessions Court grants anticipatory bail to two sisters-in-law accused of dowry harassment, citing lack of grounds for custodial interrogation | Representational Image

Thane: The Thane Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to two women accused of dowry harassment and cruelty against their sister-in-law, in connection with a case registered at Daighar Police Station under sections 3(5), 352, 351(2), and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

“I have gone through the submissions of the parties. The investigating officer has not filed substantial reason to reject the bail or custodial interrogation. He has given formal say. The nature of offence is matrimonial. Hence, I am inclined to grant bail to the applicants on certain stringent conditions,” the court held.

Accused Allegedly Harassed Complainant Over Dowry And Birth Of Girl Child

As per the FIR the incident dates between December 22, 2022 and October 15, 2024, at residences in Kandivali , the applicants — identified as the sister-in-laws of the complainant — allegedly repeatedly demanded dowry from the complainant’s parents. They were also accused of physically and mentally harassing her for giving birth to a female child and allegedly misappropriating her stridhan.

Defence Argues False Implication And Cooperation With Investigation

The defence however argued that the applicants were innocent, had been falsely implicated, had no criminal antecedents, were permanent residents, and did not require custodial interrogation. They assured full cooperation with the investigation and agreed to comply with all conditions imposed by the court.

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail With Stringent Conditions

While the investigating officer opposed the plea, the court held that no substantial grounds were provided to justify custodial interrogation. Observing that the dispute was matrimonial in nature, the court allowed the anticipatory bail with stringent conditions.

As per the orders the court has directed each applicant to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety. The accused have also been asked to submit their permanent address and have asked them to not to leave the country without permission.

