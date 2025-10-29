Mumbai Crime: High-Tech CCTV Cameras Help Chembur Police Nab Burglar Red-Handed Inside Sarvodaya Estate House

Chembur police, aided by CCTV surveillance and a fire brigade team, arrested a burglar red-handed inside a Sarvodaya Estate home | Representational Image

Mumbai: High-tech security cameras installed in a house at Sarvodaya Estate, Chembur, helped police catch a burglar red-handed in the early hours of October 26. The accused has been identified as Nikhil Anil Kamble, a resident of Vashinaka. The Chembur police have registered a case and arrested him.

Family Receives Early-Morning Alert Of Break-In

According to the FIR, Ravindra Kashinath Churi, 72, a retired employee of India Waterproofing Company, resides at Sarvodaya Estate with his wife Sushma, 66, and son Jay, 35. The family usually spends the day at their Sarvodaya Estate home but stays overnight at their residence in Ramkrishna Apartment, Postal Colony Road, Chembur.

Intruder Caught After CCTV Detects Movement

For security, Churi had installed advanced CCTV cameras at his Sarvodaya Estate home. As usual, on the evening of October 25, around 6 p.m., the family locked the house and left for Ramkrishna Apartment. The next morning, at around 5:45 a.m., Jay received an alert on his mobile phone from the security system, indicating movement inside the house.

Police And Fire Brigade Team Catch Burglar Inside

Upon checking the camera footage, Jay informed his parents that someone had broken into the house. Ravindra Churi and his son rushed to the spot and found the main door locked from both inside and outside. Upon inspection, they noticed that the kitchen window grill was partially broken and moved aside, confirming that a burglar was inside.

Jay immediately called the police helpline (100). Acting swiftly, a Chembur police team reached the scene and, with assistance from the fire brigade, broke open the door. Inside, they found Nikhil Kamble hiding and caught him red-handed.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita

Although no valuables were found in Kamble’s possession, the house was ransacked. The police took him into custody and registered an FIR under Sections 331(4) and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, based on Ravindra Churi’s complaint, charging Kamble with breaking the window grill and attempting burglary.

The Chembur police are conducting further investigation into the case.

