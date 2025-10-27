Mumbai Fire News: Over 200 Rescued As Massive Blaze Hits Ghatkopar's Ravisha Tower

Mumbai Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ravisha Tower Near Ghatkopar Railway Station | File Pic

Mumbai: A major massive fire broke out on the first floor of Ravisha Tower, a 13-storey commercial building near Ghatkopar railway station today, October 27. Over 200 people were trapped in the building when the fire broke out. According to reports by Prahaar, all the 200 to 300 people inside the building have been evacuated.

The firefighters reached the spot as the information of the fire was recived. As the building was fully enclosed with glass, thick smoke quickly filled the interior, creating a suffocating atmosphere.

The fire was brought under control since been brought under control, though smoke could still be seen rising from the upper floors. Some sections of the 13th floor were reportedly damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties, though a few people suffered minor breathing difficulties due to the smoke. Though the exact reason for the fire is not known, reports have stated that it could be due to a short circuit.

Recent Fire Incidents In Mumbai

On October 26, a fire broke at Kandivali West's Agarwal Residency, where eight people were rescued. The fire broke out on the second floor of the sixteen-storey residential building in the Shankar Lane area of Kandivali West.

Another incident occured when a major fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Four Dimensions commercial building on Malad West's Link Road. Fire officials said the building’s non-operational fire-fighting system and glass façade hindered operations, but the blaze was eventually doused without any injuries. The fire destroyed the call centre’s computers, accessories, and server room.

On October 23, a fire broke out in the Riviera View Party Hall located at Babu Barve road, Kandarpada, Dahisar East. The blaze had particularly confined to the tarpaulin installed in the party hall.

Twenty-seven people were rescued, of whom 17 suffered injuries after a massive fire erupted at JMS Business Centre, a commercial high-rise on SV Road, Jogeshwari West, on Thursday morning.

On October 22, a 37-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a one-storey structure at Nalanda Cooperative Housing Society near Mangalmurti Hospital in Gorai No. 2. In another incident, a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Malad West early Wednesday morning which left one resident and a fire official injured.

On October 21, six people, including a six-year-old girl and a 17-year-old college student, died of burns in two separate fire incidents in Navi Mumbai . While four members of a family lost their lives in a midnight blaze at Raheja Residency in Vashi, a mother and daughter died in another fire that broke out just a few hours later in Kamothe.

