Maharashtra Approves ₹26.7 Crore For Purchasing Washing Machines For Hostels Run By Social Justice Dept | Pexels Image

The state government has sanctioned Rs26.73 crore for the purchase of 457 washing machines, to be installed across 442 hostels and 92 residential schools run by the Social Justice Department.

The social justice department will purchase the washing machines by e-tendering according to the specifications provided by the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), says an order issued on Tuesday. While 43,800 students are staying in 442 hostels, 14,600 students are currently admitted to the government residential schools run by the department.

If the entire amount of Rs26.73 crore is spent for purchasing 457 washing machines, each machine can cost roughly Rs5.85 lakh.

The commissioner for social welfare, who coordinates with the hostels and the schools, has been asked to register demand for the washing machines. According to the specifications for the purchase, provided by the department, the cost of each machine should include survey, design, fabrication, supply (including transportation), installation, testing, commissioning, along with a 5-year maintenance contract and the GST, says the state order.

The Social Justice Department, headed by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shirsat, provides food, health and sports facilities, academic requirements, bedding and linen, stipend to the students accommodated in the hostels and the residential schools.