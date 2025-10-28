'Shouldn’t Become Maharashtra’s Pappu': CM Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Aaditya Thackeray’s Voter Fraud Claim

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts On Aaditya Thackeray's '19,000 Suspicious Voters' Claim | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on October 28 took a dig at Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray's presentation claiming 'discrepancies in the voters list in Worli constituency' and said that he had not expected him to indulge in 'papugiri,' a term used to mock Rahul Gandhi.

Calling out voter fraud in Worli, Thackeray during a presentation to party workers said, "We’ve found 19,333 voter anomalies in our post election study." He added that mismatch was found in names, photographs, addresses and even gender.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I know Aaditya Thackeray a little, so I had not expected him to indulge in 'pappugiri'. He too followed Rahul Gandhi's style, put up large screens and paced back and forth. What… pic.twitter.com/Y2PJO3cWgE — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

Calling his presentation a replica of Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra CM added, "He too followed Rahul Gandhi's style, put up large screens and paced back and forth."

Concluding his address to the reporters, Fadnavis called Aaditya Thackerays address a cover firing by him as he people are not with him and that he cannot win elections. "He is doing this to show a video to people after losing," he added.

What did Aaditya Thackeray claim?

While referring to the voter list, Aaditya said that after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and before the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in November 2024, 16,043 voters were added while 5,661 names were deleted in the Worli voter’s list. Of this, major discrepencies were found in respect to names same as fathers, father’s name from different community, duplicate names, wrong gender, improper or non-existent address.

We have been saying constantly that elections in India haven’t been held in a free and fair way by the Election Commission of India.



🚨 The election commission has allowed mass rigging in elections, by simply not performing its duty to purify the voter lists.



Yesterday, we… pic.twitter.com/z5eGT5YBkX — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 28, 2025

Hitting out at Election commision, he added, "The election commission has allowed mass rigging in elections, by simply not performing its duty to purify the voter lists."

He further claimed that, "If this was the case in my constituency, imagine the vote fraud done by those in the current government, across the state."

Addressing party workers, Thackeray also said, "This is not an error but fraud."

MNS releases teaser of Mumbai rally Against Election Commission

Earlier Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut had said that opposition parties in Maharashtra will hold a grand rally on November 1 to urge the Election Commission to remove around “one crore bogus voters” from the electoral rolls. Now, the MNS also released a teaser of the rally against the Election Commission. The party wrote that the rally will be held in Churchgate at 1 pm.

Last week, while addressing party workers, the MNS chief claimed that 9.6 million fake voters have been added in Maharashtra, adding that around 8 to 10 lakh fake names were added in Mumbai alone, with similar irregularities detected in Thane, Pune, and Nashik.

