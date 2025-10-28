Mira- Bhayandar News: Karwa Chauth Fast Without Water Leads To Stroke In 33-Year-Old Woman; Doctors Warn Of Dehydration Risks

(PTI Photo)

Palghar: Doctors at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, have issued a serious warning about the health risks of prolonged fasting without water, after a 33-year-old woman suffered a stroke while observing the Karwa Chauth fast earlier this month. The hospital highlighted the case on World Stroke Day to raise awareness about dehydration as an underestimated yet dangerous trigger for stroke.

Sudden Collapse During Karwa Chauth Fast

According to Dr. Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist and Stroke Specialist at Wockhardt Hospitals, the woman had observed a strict fast without food or water on October 10. Just minutes before she was to break her fast at around 9:30 pm, she suddenly collapsed after developing severe weakness on the left side of her body classic symptoms of a stroke.

She was initially rushed to a nearby hospital where she received thrombolysis, a clot-dissolving treatment. However, as her condition did not improve, she was transferred to Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, for further treatment.

Life-Saving Intervention at Wockhardt Hospitals

Scans revealed a large clot completely blocking the right supraclinoid internal carotid artery (ICA), which supplies blood to a major portion of the brain.

“This was a life-threatening situation. Immediate action was critical,” said Dr. Pai.

At 7 am the next morning, the patient was taken for an emergency Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) followed by a mechanical thrombectomy a minimally invasive procedure to remove the clot.

“We removed the clot in three passes and restored full blood flow by 8:45 am. Timely intervention saved her from permanent paralysis,” Dr. Pai added.

Rapid Recovery and Key Warning Signs

The patient made a remarkably quick recovery. Her limb strength improved within hours, and she regained significant movement on the left side by the next day. Medical evaluations found no underlying cardiac or systemic issues.

“She had no other risk factors dehydration was the sole cause,” confirmed Dr. Pai.

She was discharged within a week and is now walking with support.

Doctors Warn Against Unsafe Fasting Practices

Dr. Pai urged people to stay cautious while observing religious or fitness-related fasts.

“Dehydration thickens the blood and increases the risk of clot formation, which can lead to stroke. Whether it’s ritual fasting, intense workouts without hydration, or unsupervised intermittent fasting the dangers are real,” he warned.

Doctors also reiterated the FAST rule for early stroke recognition: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to rush to the hospital

A Lesson in Hydration and Timely Medical Action

The case serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of staying hydrated and seeking timely medical intervention to prevent stroke-related disability or death.