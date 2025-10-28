PM Narendra Modi In Mumbai To Attend India Maritime Week 2025 At NESCO On October 29 | Know Full Schedule

PM Modi In Mumbai To Attend India Maritime Week 2025 At NESCO Grounds On October 29 | File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on October 29 to attend the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 at Goregoan's NESCO Gounds. The Prime Minister will speak at the Maritime Leaders Conclave and also chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum.

PM Modi also took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Looking forward to being in Mumbai tomorrow, 29th October, to attend programmes relating to the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025. I will speak at the Maritime Leaders Conclave and also chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum. This is a great forum to build collaborations in the maritime sector and highlight India's reforms in the same."

Looking forward to being in Mumbai tomorrow, 29th October, to attend programmes relating to the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025. I will speak at the Maritime Leaders Conclave and also chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum. This is a great forum to build collaborations in the… pic.twitter.com/AWdTGhyjrQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2025

Know PM Modi's Schedule at Mumbai

The Prime Minister is set to address the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week 2025 at around 4:00 PM. The Maritime Leaders' Conclave is the flagship event of India Maritime Week 2025. The event will convene global policy and business leaders, representing the entire value chain of the maritime economy.

According to India Maritime Week website, between 5.35 pm to 7 pm, there will be close door interaction between PM Modi and CEOs.

The Global CEO Roundtable will focus on investment priorities and strategic opportunities in India, regulatory enablers and policy frameworks, and long-term partnerships for maritime growth.

The key themes for discussion include the development of world-class and smart ports, growth in shipping, coastal shipping, and inland waterways, expansion of shipbuilding and repair infrastructure, promotion of cruise tourism and maritime services, and advancement in maritime skilling and port-led industrialisation.

Traffic Curbs Around NESCO

- According to the advisory by Jogeshwari Traffic Division, vehicles will not be allowed on the stretch between Mrinaltai Gore Junction and NESCO Gap, with exceptions only for emergency vehicles, VIP convoys, and local residents.

- The right turn from Mrinaltai Gore Junction towards NESCO Gap via Ram Mandir Road will remain closed, while the service road from Hub Mall to Jaycoach Junction will also be shut, according to the update shared by Mid Day.

- In addition to this, the traffic from NESCO Gap to Mrinaltai Gore Junction will operate as a one-way route. Commuters heading from the Ram Mandir direction are advised to take alternative routes via Mrinaltai Gore Flyover–Mahananda Dairy WEH South Service Road–Jaycoach Junction–JVLR Junction.

- For vehicles coming from JVLR Junction, alternate routes include proceeding toward Powai via JVLR or entering Western Express Highway (WEH) using the service road to access the main carriageway.