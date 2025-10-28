Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes Dutch Delegations In Mumbai; Discuses Maritime, Waste Management & More

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes Netherlands Ministers in Mumbai |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 28 welcomed Netherlands Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Robert Tieman, Ambassador Marisa Gerards, CG Nabil Taouati, along with the Dutch delegation in Mumbai.

Taking to his official social media handle X (formerly), Fadnavis said it was a pleasure to host the delegation and engage in constructive discussions aimed at deepening the Indo-Dutch partnership.

It was a pleasure to welcome Minister Robert Tieman, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Netherlands, Ambassador Marisa Gerards, CG Nabil Taouati, along with the Dutch delegation in Mumbai. Had a positive discussion about opportunities across the maritime, integrated… pic.twitter.com/J3LR8fX2RC — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 28, 2025

He added that positive discussions about opportunities across the maritime, integrated waste management, and water sectors were held.

Meanwhile, The meeting comes amid the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 held at Goregoan's NESCO Gounds. The IMW 2025 will be held for five days from October 27 to October 31. IMW is a premier event uniting maritime experts, innovators, and leaders from around the world. It showcases the latest advancements in maritime technology and encourages collaboration across the industry.

PM Modi to attend India Maritime Week 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on October 29 to attend the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 at Goregoan's NESCO Gounds. The Prime Minister will speak at the Maritime Leaders Conclave and also chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum. The Prime Minister is set to address the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week 2025 at around 4:00 PM.

According to India Maritime Week website, between 5.35 pm to 7 pm, there will be close door interaction between PM Modi and CEOs.

The Global CEO Roundtable will focus on investment priorities and strategic opportunities in India, regulatory enablers and policy frameworks, and long-term partnerships for maritime growth.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/