 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes Dutch Delegations In Mumbai; Discuses Maritime, Waste Management & More
The meeting comes amid the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 held at Goregoan's NESCO Gounds. The IMW 2025 will be held for five days from October 27 to October 31.

Tuesday, October 28, 2025
article-image
Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 28 welcomed Netherlands Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Robert Tieman, Ambassador Marisa Gerards, CG Nabil Taouati, along with the Dutch delegation in Mumbai.

Taking to his official social media handle X (formerly), Fadnavis said it was a pleasure to host the delegation and engage in constructive discussions aimed at deepening the Indo-Dutch partnership.

He added that positive discussions about opportunities across the maritime, integrated waste management, and water sectors were held.

Meanwhile, The meeting comes amid the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 held at Goregoan's NESCO Gounds. The IMW 2025 will be held for five days from October 27 to October 31. IMW is a premier event uniting maritime experts, innovators, and leaders from around the world. It showcases the latest advancements in maritime technology and encourages collaboration across the industry.

PM Narendra Modi In Mumbai To Attend India Maritime Week 2025 At NESCO On October 29 | Know Full...
article-image

PM Modi to attend India Maritime Week 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on October 29 to attend the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 at Goregoan's NESCO Gounds. The Prime Minister will speak at the Maritime Leaders Conclave and also chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum. The Prime Minister is set to address the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week 2025 at around 4:00 PM.

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Curbs Around NESCO Exhibition Centre In Goregaon As PM Modi Set To...
article-image

According to India Maritime Week website, between 5.35 pm to 7 pm, there will be close door interaction between PM Modi and CEOs.

The Global CEO Roundtable will focus on investment priorities and strategic opportunities in India, regulatory enablers and policy frameworks, and long-term partnerships for maritime growth.

