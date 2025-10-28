World Stroke Day 2025: Mumbai Doctors Warn Of 50 Per Cent Surge In Stroke Cases Among Young Indians

Doctors in Mumbai report a 50% rise in stroke cases among adults under 40 ahead of World Stroke Day |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnesses a concerning rise in stroke cases among young adults under 40, with hospitals reporting a 30–50% spike in recent months. Nearly 3 out of 10 patients under 40 are now presenting with classic stroke symptoms such as face drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulties within just one month.

Experts warn that lifestyle changes, stress, and lack of awareness are contributing to this surge, making timely recognition and intervention crucial.

Understanding Stroke and Early Signs

Stroke, traditionally considered a disease of the elderly, occurs when blood supply to the brain is interrupted, leading to brain cell damage. Early recognition is critical, and the BE FAST acronym helps identify warning signs: Balance loss, Eye vision problems, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to act quickly. Acting within the golden window of 4.5 hours can dramatically reduce mortality and long-term disability.

Lifestyle and Risk Factors Identified by Experts

“The causes of stroke in young adults are often linked to smoking, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, stress, and long working hours. Additionally, uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, family history, and genetic factors elevate the risk,” said Dr Vishwanathan Iyer, Neurosurgeon, Zynova Shalby Hospital Mumbai.

“Complications may include paralysis, memory loss, speech impairment, and permanent disability. Alarmingly, 80% of young adults are unaware of their health status and fail to monitor blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol, further increasing their stroke risk.”

Importance of Timely Treatment and Prevention

Dr Iyer emphasized the importance of immediate medical attention: “Treatment within the first 4.5 hours can make the difference between recovery and permanent disability. Quick hospital admission and clot-busting medications can save brain function and improve survival. Prevention is equally important—maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding smoking and alcohol, managing stress, and routine health check-ups can significantly lower the risk.”

Medical Experts Stress Awareness and Early Intervention

Dr Chhya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra Mumbai, added, “Stroke is a medical emergency. Early diagnosis and timely intervention, including clot-busting medicines, thrombectomy procedures, and rehabilitation, are key to restoring brain function and quality of life. Recognizing symptoms early and acting fast can literally save lives.”

Also Watch:

Global Awareness on World Stroke Day

This surge in stroke cases comes at a significant time, as World Stroke Day is observed on October 29, highlighting global awareness about prevention, early detection, and management of strokes. Experts stress that young adults must prioritize health monitoring, adopt a healthy lifestyle, and seek immediate medical attention if any warning signs appear.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/