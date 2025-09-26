Mumbai News: CVSI Warns Of 50–60 Daily Stroke Cases, Only 10% Reach Hospital On Time

From L To R: Dr Hussain, Dr Nitin Dange, Patient, Dr Kushal Bhatia and Dr Mayur Gharat at press conference | File Photo

Mumbai: The Cerebrovascular Society of India (CVSI) has raised alarm over the rising incidence of brain strokes in Mumbai, reporting nearly 50 to 60 new patients every day. However, only around 10 percent manage to reach hospitals within the crucial “golden period,” drastically reducing their chances of recovery and leaving many with severe neurological damage or lifelong disability.

Stroke Awareness Program

To address this growing challenge, the Cerebrovascular Society of India (CVSI) held a Stroke Awareness Program as part of the Neurovascon 2025 conference on September 26 in Mumbai. The event brought together neurosurgeons, neurologists, healthcare professionals, and stroke survivors to discuss strategies for prevention, early detection, and effective management.

Early Recognition is Key

“Low awareness delays stroke treatment, but early recognition and preventive measures can significantly improve survival and recovery rates,” said Dr. Batuk Diyora, Consultant Neurosurgeon and Organizing Secretary of Neurovascon 2025.

Global and National Impact

Experts pointed out that stroke remains one of the leading causes of mortality and disability worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, it accounts for nearly 11 percent of all deaths globally. In India, it is the fourth leading cause of death and the fifth leading cause of disability, with an incidence ranging from 119 to 145 cases per 100,000 population every year.

Younger Population at Risk

The burden is particularly high in urban areas, and unlike in Western countries, strokes in India often strike younger individuals. Nearly 20 to 30 percent of cases occur in people under 50, with men more frequently affected than women. Common risk factors include hypertension, diabetes, tobacco use, poor diet, stress, and sedentary lifestyles.

Types of Stroke

Dr. Diyora explained that there are two major types of stroke. Ischemic stroke, caused by a blood clot blocking blood flow to the brain, is the most common, while hemorrhagic stroke, which results from a ruptured brain artery often linked to high blood pressure, is less common but more fatal.

He stressed that immediate medical attention is critical and that reaching a hospital within the first few hours of symptom onset can significantly reduce brain damage and improve outcomes.

Preventive Measures and Awareness

Adding to this, Dr. Sangeeta Rawat, Dean and Senior Neurologist at KEM Hospital, said India is witnessing an alarming rise in stroke cases among people in their 40s and 50s. Once considered an old-age problem, stroke is now increasingly affecting younger individuals due to rising levels of high blood pressure, diabetes, and unhealthy lifestyles.

She emphasized that many strokes are preventable through healthy habits such as a balanced diet, adequate sleep, regular exercise, and stress management, adding that raising awareness is the first step toward prevention.

Also Watch:

Dr. Bhavana Diyora, Preventive Health Specialist, reinforced that stroke is both preventable and treatable if addressed promptly. She advised people to maintain healthy blood pressure, reduce salt and processed food intake, exercise regularly, manage stress, and ensure proper sleep to lower risks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/