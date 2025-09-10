Mumbai’s Medical Marvel: Smartwatch Alerts Doctors To Rare Heart Block, Saves Palghar IT Professional At Mira Road's Wockhardt Hospital | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: What began as months of unexplained fainting spells for a 46-year-old IT professional ended in relief and recovery—thanks to an everyday gadget strapped to his wrist. In a rare medical case at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, doctors were able to trace the cause of his blackouts only after analysing his smartwatch data.

Six months of unexplained fainting spells left family anxious

For over six months, Kiran Tiwari (name changed) would suddenly lose consciousness without warning. “I had no history of heart problems. Each episode left my family more anxious. We even thought it might be epilepsy,” he recalled.

Neurological tests and MRIs failed to reveal the cause

Neurological tests, MRIs and ECGs offered no answers. Even hospital-based monitoring failed to capture the cause. “It looked like cryptogenic seizures, but something didn’t add up,” said Dr Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals.

Smartwatch data showed dangerous dips in heart rate

The turning point came when cardiologist Dr Ashish Mishra decided to check Tiwari’s smartwatch logs. The device had been silently recording episodes where his heart rate had dropped dangerously low—sometimes to just 34 beats per minute—correlating exactly with his fainting spells. Further hospital monitoring confirmed a complete heart block, a condition where the heart’s electrical signals fail to pass, causing life-threatening blackouts.

Doctors confirmed complete heart block through monitoring

Acting swiftly, Dr Mishra implanted a dual-chamber pacemaker to regulate the heartbeat. The procedure was successful, and Tiwari has since returned to work, even resuming international travel. “The smartwatch tracked my heartbeat, but it was the timely interpretation by Dr Mishra that saved my life,” he said with gratitude.

Dr Mishra highlighted the broader lesson: “Wearables like smartwatches can offer crucial real-time data. When interpreted in the right context, they can make the difference between uncertainty and a life-saving decision.”

For Tiwari, the fainting spells are now firmly behind him. For doctors, the case shows how technology and medicine can come together in ways that truly change lives.

