Mumbai Weather Update: City Records Second-Highest August Rainfall In 35 Years; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For September 13-14

Mumbai records second-highest August rainfall in 35 years; IMD issues Yellow Alert for September 13-14 | File Image

Mumbai: As predicted by the weather department, Mumbai and Maharashtra have been witnessing above-normal rainfall this monsoon. Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory has recorded as much as 1183.8 mm of rainfall for August, which is second second-highest since the year 1991. The highest August rainfall in the last 35 years was in 2020 at 1240 mm. In August 2010, the total rainfall was 1023.3 mm.

August rainfall recorded at Santacruz observatory from 1991 to 2025 |

Cumulative Rainfall Exceeds Annual Average

So far this monsoon, the Santacruz observatory has recorded a total rainfall of 2612 mm, which comes to 112.64% of the average annual rainfall. The monsoon arrived in the city on May 26 this year, 16 days before its normal arrival. After a lull in July, the region is lashed with heavy downpour.

Rainfall Across Suburbs and City Areas

As of September 10, Mumbai has received 95% of its average annual rainfall, with the eastern suburbs receiving 2269.65 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs with 2239.95 mm and the city area with 1767.62 mm of rainfall.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mid-September

In the remaining monsoon season, Mumbai and its metropolitan region are expected to continue receiving moderate to heavy rainfall. The rainfall has taken a brief break from the last couple of days; however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the region under Yellow Alert for rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning for September 13 and 14.

Also Watch:

Local Weather Forecast for 48 Hours

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be partly cloudy with the possibility of light rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31 °C and 24 °C, respectively.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/