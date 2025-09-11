 Mumbai Suburban Railway Records 15 Fatalities In Two Days Amid Track Trespassing And Overcrowding
Mumbai Suburban Railway Records 15 Fatalities In Two Days Amid Track Trespassing And Overcrowding

Kamal Mishra
Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Train | Representational Image

In a grim reminder of the persistent dangers faced by daily commuters, the Mumbai Suburban Railway network recorded 15 fatalities over just two days September 8 and 9 across various sections.

On September 8, an unknown person was fatally struck by a train near Sion station while attempting to cross the tracks. Kailash Dabhekar, a resident of Vasai, was killed after being hit by the Karnavati Express between Nalasopara and Vasai. Pratik Rajesh Sonavane (27) died after falling from a moving train between Thane and Mulund.

Other incidents on September 8 included Shivshankar Gaud in Kalamboli, an unidentified person near Kalyan, another near Bhivpuri, and a fatality at Kandivali. On September 9, deaths were reported near Kurla, Vashi, Vasai, Borivali, Khadvali, Bhiwandi, and Asangaon, highlighting the ongoing risks of track trespassing.

Causes of Accidents

According to railway authorities, most of these deaths occurred due to commuters illegally crossing railway tracks and being struck by oncoming trains. The Mumbai Suburban Railway, one of the busiest urban rail networks in the world, serves over 7.5 million daily passengers.

“The Mumbai Central division of Western Railway has 125 foot overbridges, 116 escalators, and 72 lifts. More infrastructure is planned, including 49 lifts, 98 escalators, and seven foot overbridges,” said a Western Railway official.

“Crossing tracks to save a few minutes continues to be a major cause of these accidents,” added a senior official, urging commuters to use foot overbridges and designated crossings.

Infrastructure Upgrades in Progress

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division continues to prioritize passenger convenience with new escalators, lifts, and upgraded foot overbridges. Between January and August 2025, 10 escalators have been commissioned at Karjat, Tilak Nagar, Mankhurd, Vikhroli, and Vangani, while nine lifts have been installed at Govandi, Khardi, Sewri, Shelu, and Chunabhatti. A six-meter-wide foot overbridge has also been constructed at Govandi to improve connectivity.

Calls for Systemic Reforms

Activists and commuter associations stress that more systemic interventions are needed. Suggestions include better fencing along tracks, increased train frequency during peak hours, and stricter crowd management.

Advocate Prathamesh, a regular commuter, said, “Overcrowding and mismanagement are key contributors to these recurring tragedies. Preventing such accidents requires both systemic improvements and commuter awareness.”

