Maharashtra Moves To Bring Back Stranded Tourists From Nepal Amid Rising Tensions | PTI Images

Against the backdrop of political instability and rising tensions in Nepal, the Maharashtra government has launched efforts on a war footing to bring back tourists from the state who are stranded there.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the state government, through the Ministry of External Affairs and Maharashtra Sadan, is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Nepal to provide all necessary assistance. “The top priority is to ensure the safe return of every stranded tourist and to reassure their families. Tourists from Maharashtra should not panic,” Pawar appealed.

So far, nearly 100 tourists from Thane, Pune, Mumbai, Latur, and Kolhapur districts are reported to be stranded in Nepal. Additionally, a group from Beed district has already begun their journey back via road in a private vehicle and has reached Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The highest number of stranded tourists are from Murbad in Thane district. The government has assured that all tourists are safe and that authorities are in touch with them to provide immediate assistance.