Kharghar Police Probe Hit-and-Run After 73-Year-Old’s Death Initially Declared Accidental | Representative Image

Mumbai: Kharghar Police have registered a hit-and-run case after a 73-year-old man, initially believed to have died from an accidental fall a month ago, is now suspected to have been struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred on August 11, when Mangesh Salkar, a resident of New Mrugnayan Society in Sector 20, went out for an evening walk. Around 6 p.m., at Nilkanth Sweet Mart Chowk, he sustained a severe head injury after collapsing on the road.

An autorickshaw driver rushed him to MGM Hospital, CBD Belapur, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Initially, police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). However, on September 8, the case was converted into a motor vehicle accident FIR after Salkar’s wife, Triveni Salkar (66), raised suspicions that an unidentified vehicle may have knocked him down.

“Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA),” said Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble, Kharghar Police Station.

According to police, the complainant suspects that the autorickshaw driver who brought her husband to the hospital may have been involved in the accident.

“We are investigating the case to verify the sequence of events and identify if any vehicle is involved,” said ACP Vikram Kadam.