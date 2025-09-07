VIDEO: Kid Popping Out Of Running Car's Sunroof Gets Hit By Traffic Barrier In Bengaluru, Netizens Slam, 'Irresponsible Parenting' | Instagram @nammabengaluroo

Bengaluru: A new viral video is surfacing on the Internet from Bengaluru which is being criticised for bad parenting, as a kid was seen popping out of the car's sunroof and was unknowingly hit by a traffic barrier. There are no reports if the boy was injured or not. The incident is said to be from Bengluru's Vidyaranyapura. The onlooker reported that the car speed off with a kid popping out of sunroof and was suddenly hit by the traffic barrier.

The video shows, a busy street in Bengaluru, a red SUV passes through the road with a kid standing and popping out of the sunroof. As the SUV rams through the road and the kid enjoying his sunroof side, suddenly a traffic barrier hits him hardly. Although, the car did not stop, and kept going forward.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @nammabengaluroo on Instagram. The text on the video read, "Never keep your kids out of sunroof. It's a life hazard. As parents you are responsible for keeping your child safe and not endangering for cheap thrills. Kids half body was out of sunroof and driver didn't see the half barrier. He drove through and his head hit to barrier. XUV 300 red car. This happened at Vidyaranyapura, Bengaluru."

