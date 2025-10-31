WATCH: Locals In Venezuela Seen Throwing Cash In The Air Amid Hyperinflation Crisis; Video Sparks Global Reactions | X @Sheetal2242

In a shocking yet symbolic display of Venezuela’s deepening hyperinflation crisis, a video going viral on social media shows people hurling wads of cash into the air during what appears to be a public protest or gathering.

The viral footage shows a man standing inside a truck loaded with currency notes, flinging them into the crowd as people cheer and record the surreal moment. Banknotes can be seen scattered across the ground like wastepaper, underscoring how worthless the national currency has become amid Venezuela’s ongoing economic turmoil.

WATCH VIDEO:

वेनेजुएला में पैसे का मूल्य बहुत कम हो गया है। इससे आप कोई बड़ी चीज़ नहीं खरीद सकते।



वेनेजुएला में मुद्रास्फीति बहुत अधिक है,



जिसका मतलब है कि पैसे की कीमत समय के साथ घटती जाती है।



भारत का 1 रू वेनेजुएला के 1,381 बोलिवर के बराबर है। pic.twitter.com/YJGl9OOapl — Dr. Sheetal yadav (@Sheetal2242) October 31, 2025

Local reports suggest the incident took place in a city square, though the exact location remains unconfirmed. The video has quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with users expressing disbelief and sadness at the country's situation.

For years, Venezuela has been battling one of the worst inflation rates in the world, rendering even large stacks of cash nearly valueless. Prices of basic commodities like food, medicine, and fuel have skyrocketed, forcing citizens to rely heavily on foreign currencies such as the US dollar for daily transactions.

Social media users have been reacting strongly to the viral clip. One wrote, “The value of money in Venezuela has become very low. Because of this, you cannot buy any big. Inflation in Venezuela is very high, which means that the value of money keeps decreasing over time. 1 Indian rupee is equivalent to 1,381 Venezuelan bolívars.”

Experts say Venezuela’s economic collapse is the result of years of political instability, corruption, and economic mismanagement, with inflation rates surpassing hundreds of thousands of percent in recent years.

The viral video now stands as a haunting reminder of the nation’s broken economy, where once-valuable currency has literally become just paper.