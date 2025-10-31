 VIDEO: Stubborn Kid Refuses To Go To School, Family Carries Him With Cot; Internet Can’t Stop Laughing
A hilarious video has taken social media by storm, showing a young boy going to extreme lengths to avoid school, quite literally refusing to leave his bed. In the viral clip, the stubborn child can be seen tightly clinging to his cot, adamant about not attending school despite repeated attempts by family members to convince him.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Stubborn Kid Refuses To Go To School, Family Carries Him With Cot; Internet Can’t Stop Laughing | X @sarviind

But instead of losing patience or arguing, his family came up with a creative and unusual solution: they lifted the entire cot with the boy still on it and carried him straight to school.

The video captures the priceless moment as the boy, still wrapped in his blanket, is paraded through the street while onlookers chuckle. Even upon reaching the school gate, the student doesn't get off the cot while other students walk by him on their way inside the school.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the extended version of the video that surfaced later, it can be seen that even the teacher steps forward to help, trying to get the child off the cot, but he remains glued, determined not to give up his protest.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the hilarious sight. One user joked, “bachpan yaad aagaya,” while another commented, “Bada hi khtrnak bcha hai.”

The video has sparked a wave of nostalgia online, with many recalling their own childhood struggles of waking up for school and the endless excuses they made to stay in bed a little longer. The location of the video is not confirmed.

In a shocking incident, villagers of Kakhloh in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh were spotted using wooden planks to make a way for a car that was stranded due to disastrous floods, which cut off the connection to the village. Several villagers were seen pulling out the car, with some holding on to the pulling rope attached to the vehicle.

