 Villagers Use Wooden Planks To Pull Out Stranded Vehicles In Himachal Pradesh, Shocking Video Raises Concern
In a shocking incident, villagers of Kakhloh in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh were spotted using wooden planks to make a way for a car that was stranded due to disastrous floods, which cut off the connection to the village. Several villagers were seen pulling out the car with some holding on to the pulling rope attached to the vehicle.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
In a shocking incident, villagers of Kakhloh in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh were spotted using wooden planks to make a way for a car that was stranded due to disastrous floods, which cut off the connection to the village. Several villagers were seen pulling out the car with some holding on to the pulling rope attached to the vehicle, while others were organizing wooden planks on its way, under the wheels.

The shocking incident was recorded by onlookers and is now going viral on the Internet. Netizens are expressing concerns regarding the safety of the villagers, as the dangerous operation could have turned into a serious tragedy if any of them had made any mistakes. Fortunately, there are no reports of any damage during the rescue mission.

The video was posted by X user @Khushi75758998. She wrote in the caption of the video, "A video from Kakhloh village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh has surfaced, where villagers devised an ingenious makeshift solution to rescue vehicles stranded due to the village's connection being cut off after the disaster; people created a temporary road using wooden planks to pull the vehicle out."

This village was cut off from communication in the disaster that occurred on June 30 this year in Kakhloh of Mandi district. Meanwhile, a vehicle got stuck in the middle. Several attempts to free the vehicle failed. The government was even contacted, but no help came.

Then, people put wooden planks on their shoulders and made it into a bridge. According to the reports, the video is about 15 days old. Villager's vehicles have been stuck at the scene since June 30th. However, the villagers are resorting to dangerous methods to get them out.

