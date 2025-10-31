'She Hunts For Both': Man Shares Meat From Lioness's Recent Kill In Botswana Reserve, Viral Video Stuns Netizens | Instagram @sirgathelioness

A heartwarming video from Botswana has gone viral, showcasing an extraordinary bond between a man and a lioness he has raised since birth. The clip has touched millions online, highlighting the deep trust and mutual respect between the two.

According to reports, the man rescued the lioness and named it Sirga 13 years ago after its mother abandoned it shortly after birth. Sirga was the only surviving cub, and he decided to care for it himself. Over the years, the wild beast has grown into a magnificent adult lioness, living freely within a 2,000-hectare wildlife reserve that he managed to get her into in Botswana.

WATCH VIDEO: I took a small share of her recent catch to barbecue over the fire, a rare occasion to light one near her. Usually, I don’t. But taking a bit of meat for myself and the team does happen, especially during the cool dry season when nights drop to around zero degrees. The meat keeps fresh for days.

In the latest viral video, the man revealed that the lioness recently hunted a full-grown oryx antelope on her own, a testament to her natural instincts and strength. What surprised many was the unique moment that followed, the man took a portion of the freshly hunted meat for himself, and the lioness calmly watched, showing no aggression or possessiveness.

Later in the clip, the man is seen cooking the meat over a fire and offering it to his lifelong companion. In a wholesome twist, the lioness doesn’t eat the cooked meat, as if understanding that her human friend prepared it for himself.

He wrote in the caption, "Sirga doesn’t mind me touching her kill. That trust is the result of years together." Further, he added, "I took a small share of her recent catch to barbecue over the fire, a rare occasion to light one near her. Usually, I don’t. But taking a bit of meat for myself and the team does happen, especially during the cool dry season when nights drop to around zero degrees. The meat keeps fresh for days."