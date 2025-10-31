'You Got Some Pants On, Officer?' US Cop Appears Pantless In Virtual Court Hearing, Stuns Judge | WATCH | X @SaycheeseDGTL

A Detroit Police Officer stunned attendees at a virtual court hearing, including the judge, with his 'pantless' appearance. While attending the hearing via his phone, the officer was unable to cover himself fully and appeared with just his uniform shirt and badge, but no pants. The judge himself had to ask him if he was wearing any, and the startled cop then adjusted his camera.

According to a YouTube video of the hearing, Detroit Police Department Officer Matthew Jackson appeared before the 36th District Court via Zoom on Monday for a case involving public intoxication and careless driving.

WATCH VIDEO:

Judge left in shock after a Detroit police officer appeared at a Zoom court hearing without pants 👖🩲 pic.twitter.com/tmPUWXB2kZ — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 29, 2025

Jackson appeared on the camera in the virtual hearing with his uniform shirt, badge, innerwear, but no pants. The judge Sean Perkins took immediate notice of the bizarre appearance and asked him, "You got some pants on, officer?” While Jackson, who stumbled upon before replying to the unexpected question, said 'no' while adjusting his camera angle.

A lawyer in the hearing was also seen with a stunned expression on her face. The judge carried on with the case without bringing up the strange incident again, despite the embarrassing situation. During the hearing, Jackson did not reappear on the Zoom call.

The Police Statement:

The Independent reported a statement from the Detroit Police on the incident. The statement said, "The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings” said Detroit Police Chief, Todd Bettison. “The involved officer's actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department.”

“Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident.”