Man Leaps To Save Woman From Car Accident, Faces Sexual Harassment Charges Later; Netizens React, 'Next Time Push Her' | Instagram @goldenpathwayimmigration

A shocking video has surfaced online showing a man saving a woman from being hit by a speeding car only to reportedly face sexual harassment charges later. The incident, said to have taken place in an unidentified city abroad, has sparked a massive online debate on social media.

In the viral clip, a woman can be seen walking along a street while looking at her phone and wearing headphones, seemingly unaware of her surroundings. As she steps off the pavement and begins to cross the road, a car approaches at high speed.

WATCH VIDEO:

A man walking from the opposite direction notices the oncoming vehicle and leaps toward the woman, pulling her away from the car’s path. In the process, he wraps his arms around her and the two roll back, narrowly escaping what could have been a serious accident.

While the woman appears startled and shocked, reports circulating online claim that she later filed a complaint of inappropriate physical contact against the man, which has led to sexual harassment charges being filed.

Netizens Reactions:

The incident has triggered an intense debate on social media platforms, with many users expressing disbelief.

“Next time push her,” one user sarcastically wrote. While one commented, "The lady should be penalised for such irresponsible behaviour on the road."

“If you are living in a socity where your good deeds are a punishable offense, refrain from helping others, Even you should let people die!,” another commented.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact location or details of the case, but the video continues to fuel a heated discussion on consent, heroism, and unintended consequences in moments of crisis. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video.