'Please Open Door, I’m Little Scared', Kid Stuck Inside Lift Innocently Prays Lord, What Happens Next Stuns Netizens | WATCH

A heart-melting video is taking the internet by storm, showing a young boy stuck alone inside an elevator, whispering a soft prayer that seems to be answered instantly.

In the viral CCTV footage, the frightened boy, trapped inside the lift, can be heard saying, “Lord, please open the door. I’m a little scared, but I know You’re with me.” Moments later, as if by miracle, the elevator door slides open, freeing the child.

A little boy got stuck in an elevator and softly prayed, "Lord, please open the door. I'm a little scared, but I know You're with me." 🙏

Such innocent faith, it truly melts your heart



The short but powerful clip has captured millions of hearts online, with viewers calling it a beautiful display of innocence and faith. Many users praised the child’s calmness in the face of fear, saying his prayer reflected a level of trust and belief that adults often forget.

One user wrote, “Pure trust like that is a reminder: courage isn’t the absence of fear, it’s leaning on something bigger when fear is there.” Another commented, “Sometimes faith isn’t loud. It’s just a quiet please in the middle of fear”

While it remains unclear where the video was recorded, it has been widely circulated across social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, amassing hundreds of thousands of views.

Beyond its viral charm, the clip also serves as a reminder of the power of belief and the innocence of children. In a world often filled with cynicism, the boy’s quiet prayer and the timely opening of the lift door have become a symbol of hope and reassurance.