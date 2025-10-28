Bihar Cop Suspended After VIDEO Of Him Misbehaving With Brother-Sister Duo Inside Restaurant Goes Viral

CCTV screengrab | X

Patna: A police officer in Bihar was suspended after a CCTV footage showing him harassing a brother-sister duo at a restaurant in Katihar district went viral on social media.

The incident took place on October 24 at the BR-11 Restaurant in Barsoi, where the Station House Officer (SHO) was seen approaching a brother and sister sitting at a table and misbehaving with them.

In the video, the officer can be heard asking the man in a commanding tone, “Kaun hai ye? (Who is she?)” The man politely replies, “Behen hai meri (She is my sister),” prompting the officer to suddenly raise his voice.

The cop then accused the man of "talking back" and told him to "watch his tone and temper." The man continued to respond calmly, saying, "Aapne poocha toh maine bola behen hai (You asked, so I just told you that she is my sister)." This exchange soon escalated into a heated argument, as another cop joined in.

Other customers can be seen watching the confrontation, while a man seated nearby comes in support of the brother-sister duo.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Katihar, launched a probe into the incident. The investigation found that the SHO had used indecent language and acted in a manner that reflected negligence and arbitrariness, tarnishing the image of the police department.

Authorities suspended the police officer with immediate effect and confirmed that further departmental proceedings are underway.