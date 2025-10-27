'Garmi Kam Dikhao, Behen Hai Toh Kya': Bihar Police Officer Misbehaves With Brother-Sister Duo At Restaurant In Katihar; CCTV Footage Viral

Bihar Police Officer Misbehaves With Brother-Sister Duo | X

Patna, October 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The incident has raised serious questions over the police behaviour and has highlighted the poor state of law and order in the state. A video has surfaced on social media in which a police sub-inspector was caught allegedly misbehaving and misusing his authority. He reportedly misbehaved with a brother-sister duo inside a restaurant in Katihar district. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the restaurant and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

There are reports that the incident occurred in Katihar's Barsoi, when the brother-sister duo were having dinner inside the restaurant and few police officers arrived at the restaurant for routine inspection and had an altercation with the siblings.

Viral Video

The CCTV video shows that the sub-inspector along with other policemen enters the restaurant and asks the young man about the woman, to which he replied that she was his sister. The officer angrily shouted angrily and said, "Behen hai, toh aise kaahe bolta hai." He also said, "Bolne ka lehza theek nahi hai."

'Garmi Kam Dikhao'

The young man then said, "Normal baat kiya aap chillane lage." The officer then said, "Chillane kya lage, behen hai, yeh koi tareeka nahi hai. Mera kaam hai puchna." He then said, "Garmi kam dikhao." To which the man said, "Aap garmi dikha rahe hai."

The woman then starts recording the police officer on her mobile phone, after which the police officer angrily asks her to put the mobile phone down and not record the incident and says, "Camera band karo."

The police officer then asks their names, to which they relied and the police officer then asks, "Kya karte ho?" The man then angrily replied, "Kya karte hai chodiye na." The officer then says, "Puchna hamara duty hai." The man then says that he is provoking them, to which the officer replies that he is not provoking them.

Online Outrage

The video has sparked outrage online, with internet users criticising the Bihar Police for arrogance and misuse of power. Many users commented that such incidents show how the common man continues to suffer due to police misconduct. Social media users also questioned whether the government is serious about protecting citizens.

Police Action

There are no reports of any police action against the accused police officer in connection with the matter and there are also no reports of any complaint against the cops into the matter.