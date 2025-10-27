'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit

EAM S Jaishankar |

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister on Monday called terrorism a "continuous and corrosive threat," urging the international community to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against it. Speaking at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, he asserted that "our right of defence against terrorism can never be compromised." "Terrorism poses a continuous and corrosive threat. The world must display zero tolerance; there is no room for ambivalence. Our right of defence against terrorism can never be compromised," said Jaishankar while addressing leaders at the summit.

The minister's remarks came as part of India's national statement at the high-level forum, which brought together leaders and representatives from across the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar also highlighted that the world continues to witness conflicts with widespread repercussions, both near and far, referring to Gaza and Ukraine.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We are also witnessing conflicts that have significant repercussions, near and far. Deep human suffering apart, they undermine food security, they threaten energy flows, and they disrupt trade," he said.

"India, therefore, welcomes the Gaza peace plan. We also seek an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," he added.

Reaffirming India's commitment to ASEAN, Jaishankar emphasised the growing importance of the East Asia Summit in ensuring peace and stability.

"India fully supports the activities of the EAS and its future directions. We recently hosted the EAS knowledge exchange workshop on energy efficiency policies and a conclave of higher educational institutions," he said.

"Our commitment to furthering maritime cooperation remains strong, in line with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and our shared commitment to the 1982 UNCLOS. 2026 will be observed as the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation. Notably, more nations have joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," Jaishankar noted.

Jaishakar also proposed to host the next EAS Maritime Heritage Festival in Gujarat at the ancient port of Lothal.

"We wish to propose an EAS Maritime Heritage Festival to be held in the ancient port of Lothal in Gujarat. We also intend to host the 7th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation." The 20th East Asia Summit gathered leaders from 19 countries, including ASEAN members, India, the United States, China, Japan, and Australia, to discuss regional cooperation, economic stability, and global security challenges.

Marking the summit's 20th anniversary, leaders are reviewing the progress of EAS cooperation and reflecting on its achievements, focusing on strategic, political, and economic priorities to promote peace, stability, and prosperity across East Asia.

This year's summit also features the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa as Guests of the ASEAN Chair, in recognition of their positions as the current Chairs of BRICS and the G20, respectively. Their participation underscores the growing engagement between ASEAN and other key global groupings.

Later in the evening, Jaishankar will attend the gala dinner hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and First Lady Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for world leaders around 9 pm (local time).

Alongside the East Asia Summit, Malaysia is hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, the 3rd AZEC Leaders' Meeting, and the 5th RCEP Summit.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)