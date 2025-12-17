 Uttarakhand: Dehradun-Based Journalist Dies After Brutal Home Assault; FIR Registered
Journalist Pankaj Mishra died after a brutal late-night assault at his Dehradun home, where a group allegedly led by Amit Sehgal forcibly entered, abused and beat him. Mishra later complained of severe chest pain and collapsed. Police have registered an FIR under multiple BNS sections and are investigating the case.

Updated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Uttarakhand: Dehradun-Based Journalist Dies After Brutal Home Assault; FIR Registered | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In a sensational case from the state capital Dehradun, Rajpur Police have registered an FIR against a person named Amit Sehgal following the death of journalist Pankaj Mishra.

The case pertained to a brutal assault that took place after miscreants forcibly entered Mishra's residence in Doon Vihar, Jakhan, on the night before last. The journalist later died after complaining of severe chest pain the same night.

Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased journalist's brother, police have booked the accused under Sections 103, 304, 333, and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the FIR, on the night of December 15, at around 10 pm, Amit Sehgal, along with several others, allegedly formed a gang and forcibly entered the house of journalist Pankaj Mishra.

Uttar Pradesh: 4 Pilgrims Killed, 20 Injured As Truck Hits Bus In Basti; Video Surfaces
The accused reportedly abused him verbally and launched a violent assault with the intent to kill. The named accused, Amit Sehgal, allegedly kicked and punched Mishra on his chest and abdomen, causing him to bleed from the mouth at the spot.

The complaint further stated that after carrying out the assault, Amit Sehgal also took away the mobile phones of Pankaj Mishra and his wife while leaving the house.

As per the police report, in the early hours of December 16, around 3 am, journalist Pankaj Mishra became unconscious after experiencing severe pain. Later, he was rushed to Doon Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police have stated that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

