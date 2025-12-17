 Speeding E-Rickshaw Breaks Parapet, Falls Into Open Drain In Lucknow; Rider Killed - VIDEO
The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage shows an e-rickshaw moving at a high speed before suddenly losing control and crashing through the parapet wall into the open drain. Authorities have termed the incident an unfortunate accident.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
article-image

A youth riding an e-rickshaw was killed after the vehicle lost control, broke a parapet wall, and plunged into an open drain in the Gudamba police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, on Wednesday.

Following the incident, teams from the municipal corporation and the police rushed to the spot and immediately launched rescue and relief operations. With the help of local residents, the youth was pulled out of the drain and rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead.

Municipal Corporation Zone-7 zonal officer, along with his team, reached the site soon after receiving information about the mishap. Civic officials said that a preliminary inquiry has found no negligence on the part of the municipal corporation.

article-image

Gudamba police have taken custody of the body and initiated post-mortem proceedings. Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Police said all aspects of the incident are being examined and further action will be taken based on the CCTV footage.

