PUCL Demands ₹25 Lakh Compensation, Mob Lynching Law Sections And Speedy Trial In Nawada Peddler Death Case

Patna: Bihar unit of People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Wednesday demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Athar Hussain, who was allegedly beaten to death at Bhatta village under Roh block limits in Nawada district recently.

PUCL Alleges Police Negligence, Seeks Stringent Action

Condemning the alleged incident of lynching and immedidate arrest of the accused, general secretary of PUCL`s Bihar unit, Sarfaraz, accused police of committing negligence by not booking the accused under specific sections of the law related to mob lynching. He also demanded speedy trial of the case and harsh punishment to all those involved in the "lynching" of a poor peddler, Athar Hussain. “If this is confirmed as hate-driven violence, additional sections of the law should be applied to the accused,” he added.

Providing details of the incident, PUCL contended that Athar was returning from his daily work in Bhatta village when he was surrounded and brutally beaten by a group of people on the evening of December 5, 2025. He said that Athar succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Friday, December 12, 2025. Athar was a peddler who supported his family by selling clothes on a bicycle, he added.

Claims of Brutal Torture and Religious Targeting

PUCL claimed that the victim was subjected to inhumane torture as he was beaten mercilessly, branded with hot tools, his ears were cut, his fingers were broken, and he suffered other forms of agony. In a statement given before his death, Athar mentioned these atrocities and also stated that his tormentors tortured him by identifying his religion, it added.

“This incident reflects a gruesome and distorted society and highlights the growing hatred toward Muslims in Bihar, a matter the state must address with sensitivity,” Sarfarz asserted.

Call for Preventive Measures and Accountability

PUCL in a press statement said, “While the accused side has alleged theft, the victim's wife has stated these allegations are false. On the other hand, the FIR filed by Athar Hussain's relatives does not include specific sections related to mob lynching (such as BNS 103), which points to negligence on the part of the police. This is clearly a case of mob lynching and appears to be a case of hate-driven violence. The influence of social media is noted as a catalyst that transforms regular groups into violent mobs.”

PUCL also asked the government to take concrete steps for preventing incidents of mob lynching in future, and also launch a crackdown against channels and social media platforms, spreading hate speech and animosity

“Accountability should be fixed on officials who are found guilty of dereliction of duty, while probing cases of hate and divisive incidents. Organisations that spread violence and hatred in the country should be identified and severely punished,” PUCL added.