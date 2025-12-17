VIDEO: Gujarat Sees Another Factory Blaze As Fire Breaks Out In Palsana Chemical Plant

Surat: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Makhinga village of Palsana in Surat, Gujarat, on Wednesday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to control the fire are underway, a fire officer said.

Fire Officer Rishi Soni told reporters, "A call was received this morning about a fire in a chemical factory. The fire tenders were immediately deployed on the spot. The efforts to douse the fire are underway. The cause of the fire is unknown." Further details are awaited.

Earlier on December 12, a massive fire broke out at a plastics raw material company in Gujarat's Valsad, with local fire authorities deploying multiple fire tenders to douse the blaze.

Visuals from Tumb village in Umbergaon taluka, Valsad, showed multiple firefighting officials carrying water containers to douse the flames engulfing the godown.

While no casualties have been reported so far, firefighting operations were carried out with at atleast six fire tenders on site.

On Thursday evening, December 11, a fire broke out at a godown in Gujarat's Surat.

Surat Chief Fire Officer Basantkumar Pareek told ANI, "Wooden items, used in weddings, are stored here. Flammable materials like mattresses, cushions and PVC chairs are also here. We are making efforts to ensure that the fire doesn't spread." About 50 fire personnel carried out the operation, and no casualties were reported, the fire officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)