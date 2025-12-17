 VIDEO: Gujarat Sees Another Factory Blaze As Fire Breaks Out In Palsana Chemical Plant
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Gujarat Sees Another Factory Blaze As Fire Breaks Out In Palsana Chemical Plant

VIDEO: Gujarat Sees Another Factory Blaze As Fire Breaks Out In Palsana Chemical Plant

Fire Officer Rishi Soni told reporters, "A call was received this morning about a fire in a chemical factory. The fire tenders were immediately deployed on the spot. The efforts to douse the fire are underway. The cause of the fire is unknown." Further details are awaited.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

Surat: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Makhinga village of Palsana in Surat, Gujarat, on Wednesday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to control the fire are underway, a fire officer said.

Fire Officer Rishi Soni told reporters, "A call was received this morning about a fire in a chemical factory. The fire tenders were immediately deployed on the spot. The efforts to douse the fire are underway. The cause of the fire is unknown." Further details are awaited.

Earlier on December 12, a massive fire broke out at a plastics raw material company in Gujarat's Valsad, with local fire authorities deploying multiple fire tenders to douse the blaze.

Visuals from Tumb village in Umbergaon taluka, Valsad, showed multiple firefighting officials carrying water containers to douse the flames engulfing the godown.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due To Excessive Smog In Lucknow, Inspection At 8:00 PM; Match Maybe Called Off
IND Vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due To Excessive Smog In Lucknow, Inspection At 8:00 PM; Match Maybe Called Off
VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour
VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour
Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Doors Fail To Open At Dadar Station, Commuters Forced To Get Down At Byculla | VIDEO
Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Doors Fail To Open At Dadar Station, Commuters Forced To Get Down At Byculla | VIDEO
NIA Attaches 2 Properties Of Cambodia-Based Indian National In Human Trafficking Case
NIA Attaches 2 Properties Of Cambodia-Based Indian National In Human Trafficking Case

While no casualties have been reported so far, firefighting operations were carried out with at atleast six fire tenders on site.

Read Also
Gujarat: 3 People Killed, 1 injured As Car Crashes Into Tree In Amreli - Video Surfaces
article-image

On Thursday evening, December 11, a fire broke out at a godown in Gujarat's Surat.

Surat Chief Fire Officer Basantkumar Pareek told ANI, "Wooden items, used in weddings, are stored here. Flammable materials like mattresses, cushions and PVC chairs are also here. We are making efforts to ensure that the fire doesn't spread." About 50 fire personnel carried out the operation, and no casualties were reported, the fire officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour

VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Oman On Final Leg Of Three-Nation Tour

NIA Attaches 2 Properties Of Cambodia-Based Indian National In Human Trafficking Case

NIA Attaches 2 Properties Of Cambodia-Based Indian National In Human Trafficking Case

VIDEO: Gujarat Sees Another Factory Blaze As Fire Breaks Out In Palsana Chemical Plant

VIDEO: Gujarat Sees Another Factory Blaze As Fire Breaks Out In Palsana Chemical Plant

National Herald Case: Severe Blow To BJP’s Politics Of Falsehood, Says Congress Leader Bhupinder...

National Herald Case: Severe Blow To BJP’s Politics Of Falsehood, Says Congress Leader Bhupinder...

Madras High Court Slams Tamil Nadu Officials Over 'Law & Order' Excuse, Warns Of Constitutional...

Madras High Court Slams Tamil Nadu Officials Over 'Law & Order' Excuse, Warns Of Constitutional...