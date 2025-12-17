 'Could Have Said This In India': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj On Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On Indian Manufacturing In Germany - VIDEO
"I have never been to Germany but Rahul Gandhi could have said this even while being here. Exports in the country are dropping. So, Rupee is falling against all international currencies. The decline in the value of Rupee is a sign that the economy is declining," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Left: Saurabh Bhardwaj Right: Rahul Gandhi | X

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chief and former state minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday reacted to remarks made by Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is in Germany, regarding Indian manufacturing.

Bhardwaj was reacting to Gandhi's remarks, saying, “India needs to start producing. Production is the key to the success of any country. Our manufacturing is declining, whereas it should actually be growing.” 

 Gandhi, who is on a five-day visit to Germany from December 16 to December 20, visited BMW World in Munich and took a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW plant.

'India Needs To Start Producing, Production Is Key To Success': LoP Rahul Gandhi Visits BMW World In...
article-image

Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit comes at a time when he has been facing continuous attacks from the BJP over his foreign travels. His visit during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament indicates that the Congress leader remains unfazed by the criticism from BJP leaders, who argue that such trips reflect a weak commitment to parliamentary responsibilities.

