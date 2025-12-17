Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata’s Newtown Slum Area, 5 Fire Tenders Deployed | VIDEO

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in a slum area of Kolkata’s Newtown on Wednesday, December 17. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, visuals showed massive flames engulfing the area.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A massive fire breaks out in a slum area in Newtown, Kolkata. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ERAqIefzf7 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

The report further added that at least five fire tenders were rushed to the area to control the blaze. Firefighting operations are currently underway, and officials are working to prevent the fire from spreading further. Citing sources, PTI reported that the fire spread further after a gas cylinder blast. Currently, there is no update of any reports of casualties.

(More details awaited)