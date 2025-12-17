 Punjab Kabbadi Promoter’s Murder: Key Accused Killed In Encounter
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SAS Nagar, Harmandeep Hans, told newspersons that the accused, Harpinder alias Middhi, was a resident of Tarn Taran.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Rana Balachauria | Instagram

Chandigarh: The key accused involved in Kabbadi promoter’s murder case was neutralised in a retaliatory fire by a Punjab police team, while two police personnel also sustained injuries in the encounter that took place in Lalru town area, near here Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SAS Nagar, Harmandeep Hans, told newspersons that the accused, Harpinder alias Middhi, was a resident of Tarn Taran.

It may be recalled that the kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria was shot dead by assailants in Mohali on December 15.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that the police teams have also arrested the mastermind in the case identified as Aishdeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran who was currently staying in Russia, and had come to India on November 25 on the directions of gangster Dony Bal to execute this murder, was arrested from Delhi airport when he was planning to escape to Muscat.

The SSP said that acting swiftly on the information given by the accused Aishdeep about his accomplice Middhi, who actively supported the shooters, was intercepted by a police team on Ambala-Lalru highway.

Upon seeing the police party, Middhi opened fire at the police party resulting in serious bullet injuries to two police personnel - head constables Gulab Singh and Kumar Sharma and in the retaliatory fire, was injured and was rushed to Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi, where he succumbed to injuries.

Police claimed that another accused person, identified as Jugraj Singh, had also been nabbed.

