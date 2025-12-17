National Herald Case: Severe Blow To BJP’s Politics Of Falsehood, Says Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Severe Blow To BJP’s Politics Of Falsehood, Says Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda |

Chandigarh: Terming the Delhi court’s refusal to take cognisance of the enforcement directorate’s (ED's) chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case, as party's victory, the Haryana Congress workers staged a protest against, what they alleged ``political malafide intent of the BJP-led Central government'' at Panchkula, near here, on Wednesday.

Party state president Rao Narendra Singh and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda held that the verdict exposed the BJP’s political malafide intent and accused the Central government of misuse of investigative agencies.

Addressing the gathering, Rao Narendra Singh held that the court stated in its order that the case was based on a private complaint and that, in the absence of registration of an FIR for the predicate offence, no further action could be taken on the ED’s complaint.

Hooda also slammed BJP saying the voice of Congress cannot be suppressed by misusing investigative agencies. This conspiracy of the BJP was aimed at weakening the Congress, but the people are watching everything. Calling it a victory of truth, he alleged the BJP’s narrow mindset and conspiracies have been completely exposed.

Led by the state leaders, the party MLAs and workers also staged a demonstration in front of the BJP office and raised slogans against the BJP.