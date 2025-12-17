Severe Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As Mercury Drops By 5 Degrees, Dense Fog Blankets 19 Districts | ANI

Lucknow: A sharp drop in temperature triggered by cold northwesterly winds has tightened winter’s grip across Uttar Pradesh, with the mercury falling by nearly five degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours. Dense fog enveloped Lucknow and at least 19 districts on Tuesday, severely disrupting daily life and traffic movement.

The weather department issued an orange alert for cold and dense fog conditions in 19 districts, warning of poor visibility and increased risks on roads and highways. Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Bareilly and Agra witnessed thick layers of fog from late night to early morning, while visibility dropped to near zero in parts of Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Aligarh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials said this was the densest fog of the season so far, catching commuters off guard during the early morning hours. In Lucknow, visibility on major roads fell sharply, forcing vehicles to slow down significantly. Traffic moved at a crawl in several areas as motorists switched on fog lights to navigate through the haze.

The impact of the cold intensified in districts such as Ayodhya, Lakhimpur Kheri and Bulandshahr, where residents reported a noticeable chill in the air. Morning routines were affected as people delayed travel and outdoor activities amid the biting cold and low visibility.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police and traffic authorities advised commuters to drive cautiously, maintain safe distances and avoid unnecessary travel during early morning hours. Rail and road services were also affected in some pockets due to the foggy conditions.

Meteorological officials said cold conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, with dense fog expected to continue during night and early morning hours in several parts of the state. Residents have been urged to remain cautious and follow advisories as winter intensifies across Uttar Pradesh.