 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 17, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 17, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 17, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, December 17, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Super Diamond Weekly Lottery December 17, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Belapur’s Parsik Hill Tree Plantation Under Fire As Majority Of Saplings Wilt Amid Lack Of Post-Monsoon Care And Maintenance Failures
Belapur’s Parsik Hill Tree Plantation Under Fire As Majority Of Saplings Wilt Amid Lack Of Post-Monsoon Care And Maintenance Failures
Mumbai Police Register Case After Lamborghini Caught Speeding At 252 Kmph On Bandra–Worli Sea Link; Video
Mumbai Police Register Case After Lamborghini Caught Speeding At 252 Kmph On Bandra–Worli Sea Link; Video
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tighter Traffic Norms As Fog Triggers Deadly Accidents
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tighter Traffic Norms As Fog Triggers Deadly Accidents
'The Production Was Awful': Radhika Apte Reveals Shahid Kapoor Starrer Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi Producers Treated Her 'Horribly'
'The Production Was Awful': Radhika Apte Reveals Shahid Kapoor Starrer Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi Producers Treated Her 'Horribly'

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 17, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tighter Traffic Norms As Fog Triggers Deadly Accidents

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tighter Traffic Norms As Fog Triggers Deadly Accidents

ED Attaches ₹2.40 Crore Assets In Disproportionate Assets Case Against Former Oil Engineer

ED Attaches ₹2.40 Crore Assets In Disproportionate Assets Case Against Former Oil Engineer

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 17, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 17, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Punjab Kabbadi Promoter’s Murder: Key Accused Killed In Encounter

Punjab Kabbadi Promoter’s Murder: Key Accused Killed In Encounter

Severe Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As Mercury Drops By 5 Degrees, Dense Fog Blankets 19 Districts

Severe Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As Mercury Drops By 5 Degrees, Dense Fog Blankets 19 Districts