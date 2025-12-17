'Mere Size Ka Nhi Aata': Man's Honest Reply After Madhya Pradesh Traffic Cop Offers His Helmet During Routine Check; Netizens Amused

The man stopped by the traffic police | Instagram

A routine traffic stop in Madhya Pradesh turned into a heartwarming moment of humour and learning, after a video of a traffic policeman interacting with an elderly bike rider went viral on social media platform Instagram.

In the video, a traffic policeman calmly pulls over an elderly man riding a motorcycle without a helmet and asks him to explain the violation. Smiling, the man responds in Hindi, “Sir, mere size ka helmet hi nahi milta” (Sir, I can’t find a helmet that fits my size).

Initially skceptical, the policeman removes his own standard-sized helmet and attempts to place it on the rider’s head. The helmet gets stuck halfway and fails to fit properly, proving the man’s point.

Instead of Fine, A Safety Message

Rather than issuing a challan, the policeman uses the moment constructively. He folds his hands and appeals to helmet manufacturers on camera to produce larger sizes, pointing out that many riders face similar issues and stressing that helmets are essential for everyone’s safety.

Social Media Applauds the Cop

The video drew widespread praise online. “Policemen like this should be everywhere,” one user commented, while another wrote, “I agree, even my head does not fit in a full-face helmet.” A third joked, “Uncle is on a premium discount from challans.”

Helmet Brands Respond

Helmet manufacturers also reacted to the viral clip. Steelbird Helmets said it would love to gift the elderly rider a helmet in his size and sought help in contacting him. Vega Helmets responded with a playful message, saying, “Challenge accepted.”