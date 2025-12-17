Spine-Chilling Video! Female Passengers Jump From Tourist Bus Rolling Backwards On Dalhousie Hill

CCTV screengrab | X/@Gagan4344

Dalhousie: A major accident was averted in Dalhousie, a popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, after a tourist bus full of tourists parked on the roadside started rolling backwards and nearly fell into a gorge. The incident, captured by a nearby CCTV camera, took place on Wednesday morning.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, clearly showing the vehicle parked on the roadside going backwards while some tourists were alighting.

During this time, the bus suddenly began moving backwards. The 51-second footage shows tourists struggling to escape, with some falling as the vehicle edged closer to the gorge. Female passengers can be seen jumping out of the bus to save their lives.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some tourists sustained injuries in the incident. Fortunately, the vehicle became lodged in a tree and did not move further, preventing a major accident. In total, seven tourists jumped out of the windows to save their lives. Fortunately, none of the tourists suffred any severe injuries.

The clip has gone viral on social media.