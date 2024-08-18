 Bear Electrocuted In Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie: Chilling Video Shows Man Throwing Off Animal From Transformer, Posing With Its Dead Body
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Bear Electrocuted In Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie | Instagram

In a distressing incident from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie, a female bear and its cub were electrocuted and dead after they came into contact with an active transformer on late Thursday. Visuals from the Kathalag area of the state showed the adult bear trapped on the transformer and a man climbing above to take note of the case. It is unclear whether he was an official who freed the animal and collected its body or was a local trying to intervene, but it showed the man recklessly throwing off the animal from the height.

(Warning: Graphic Content)

Man throws bear's body, poses with it

According to a few news reports, the electrocuted bear was removed from the transformer with the help of Electricity Department staff identified as Municipal Council junior engineer Sanjeev Sharma and some forest department authorities.

The man who climbed up the transformer and mishandled the the bear's body by pushing it off to the ground was later spotted creating more mischief with the dead animal. As people gathered around were recording the incident on their phone cameras, this man was seen posing for them. With no guilt, he sat on the bear and pulled its ears tightly while looking at the camera screens.

article-image

Netizens condemn inhumane act

This inhumane act of the man has been documented and is going viral on social media. Animal lovers and welfare activists have raised their voices against the mishandling of the bear's dead body in this case surfaced from Himachal Pradesh.

When the footage was shared on Instagram, people flooded the comments section condemning the disrespectful and notorious act of the man, who posed and played around the electrocuted bear's dead body after mercilessly throwing it off the transformer.

"Such a shameful scene to watch and such a shameless person who has no respect towards the death as well," wrote an internet user, while another added,"Taking pictures with the dead bodies is absolutely horrific and utterly disrespectful."

