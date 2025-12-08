Indore News: Two Bikers Brandish Pistol Openly At Shopkeeper In Sarafa Market; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Indore News: Two Bikers Point Pistol At Shopkeeper In Sarafa Market; CCTV Footage Goes Viral -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants openly threatened to shoot a shopkeeper at the famous Sarafa Market in Indore.

According to information, the incident took place in Aaron of Indore and the entire incident was captured on CCTV, which went virak on social media on Monday. One of the accused can be seen taking out a pistol and targeting it towards the shopkeeper publicly,

Watch the CCTV footage here:

Two Bikers Point Pistol At Shopkeeper In Indore's Sarafa Market; CCTV Footage Goes Viral#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/0vfNeQ9MDK — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 8, 2025

The CCTV footage clearly shows 2 youths arriving on a motorcycle in Aaron’s Sarafa Market.

Sometime later, on of them pulls out a pistol and threatens a shopkeeper at his counter.

The footage also suggest that the two were furious over unknown reason.

However, fortunately, the bullet was not fired and the entire incident was aslo witnessed by nearby people. They appeared shocked but do not intervene.

Later, the two left on the bike.

The incident lasts only a few seconds but clearly shows the intimidation and the weapon.

Police action awaited

However, it is alleged that despite the seriousness of the case, Aaron Police have not taken any action against the two accused so far.

The incident has sparked fear among the traders and local residents in the market, and they have demanded strict police action so that such incidents are not repeated.

Additionally, Aaron Police Station in-charge Pankaj Kushwaha is said to be avoiding questions related to the case.

This has raised concerns about the law-and-order situation in the area.

Further details are awaited