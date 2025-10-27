 Maharashtra Tourist Dies After Suffering Suspected Heart Attack In Nainital
Swapnil Shankar Belose, a resident of Thane, Maharashtra, had come to Nainital with his family for vacation. On Sunday, the family visited the Nainital Zoo and were returning on foot when the incident occurred.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
Representational Image

A tourist from Maharashtra died after collapsing while returning from the Nainital Zoo on Sunday. Doctors have cited a suspected heart attack as the preliminary cause of death. Police handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination.

According to reports, Swapnil Shankar Belose, a resident of Thane, Maharashtra, had come to Nainital with his family for vacation. On Sunday, the family visited the Nainital Zoo and were returning on foot when the incident occurred.

As they descended from the zoo’s main gate, Belose suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed a few metres downhill. His family members rushed to help, but he had already lost consciousness.

He was immediately taken to BD Pandey Hospital in a shuttle vehicle, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to SSI Deepak Bisht, doctors suspect a cardiac arrest as the cause of death. The exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

