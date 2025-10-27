Arunachal Pradesh: Former Itanagar DC Talo Potom Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Gomchu Yekar Suicide Case

Former Itanagar DC Talo Potom Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Gomchu Yekar Suicide Case |

Guwahati: The Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday remanded former Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom to 14 days of judicial custody.

Potom had surrendered before the police earlier in the day and was produced before the court amid loud protests by the family members and well-wishers of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar, whose death by suicide has triggered statewide outrage and demands for justice.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protestors demanded an unbiased investigation and urged that no bail be granted to the IAS officer. Additional police personnel were deployed around the court premises to maintain order as the crowd swelled during Potom’s production.

The advocate representing Yekar’s family said that no bail application was filed by Potom’s counsel on Monday.

“There was no plea for bail today. We believe they may file it tomorrow,” the lawyer said.

Potom will now remain in judicial custody for 14 days as the police continue its investigation into the allegations. Meanwhile, Yekar’s family has vowed to continue their demonstrations until justice is delivered.

Earlier in the day the Arunachal Pradesh Police, on Monday, arrested former Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner Talo Potom in connection with the sensational twin suicide case involving allegations of sexual abuse, coercion and corruption.

Potom, currently posted as Special Secretary (PWD) with the Delhi government, surrendered at Nirjuli police station in the state capital around 7.30 am and was formally arrested, Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Neelam Nega said.

He had remained untraceable since the matter came to light on Thursday, prompting police to issue a look-out notice against him.

Potom was wanted in a case registered under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including those related to abetment to suicide and criminal misconduct.

The case pertains to the death of Gomchu Yekar, a young Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), who died by suicide at his rented apartment at Lekhi village in Nirjuli on October 23.

A handwritten note found at the spot allegedly mentioned harassment and coercion by two senior officials - Potom and Rural Works Department (RWD) Executive, Engineer Likwang Lowang.

Lowang also died by suicide the same day at his residence in Longding district, police said.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Nirjuli police station, but the family later claimed that multiple suicide notes were recovered in which Yekar levelled grave allegations against both officials.

In the notes, Yekar alleged that he had been sexually exploited and harassed over an extended period, and claimed that prolonged humiliation, coercion and threats had pushed him to take his own life.

The notes further described alleged intimate relationships, manipulation, financial promises and subsequent threats. One note stated that he had contracted HIV and accused one of the officials of "abandoning him and blackmailing him".

Yekar claimed he had been promised Rs 1 crore as financial assistance, which was later withdrawn, and wrote, "If I die, it will be because of him (Potom). Please give me justice."

Yekar's father has filed a detailed complaint at Nirjuli police station seeking stringent criminal action against both officials for abetment of suicide, sexual exploitation, mental harassment, criminal intimidation, corruption and endangerment of life.